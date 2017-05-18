Bibb schools prepare for sex ed update

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career Pause 1:32 'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 0:51 Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting 1:09 Owner discusses plans for state of the art gun range 1:24 Timely hitting, good pitching lead to Game 1 win for Windsor 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 2:28 Jury renders verdict in 'senseless killing' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Bibb County is looking to upgrade its sex education curriculum. Some of its high schools will be part of a pilot study for the FLASH curriculum this fall. Andrea Honaker ahonaker@macon.com

Bibb County is looking to upgrade its sex education curriculum. Some of its high schools will be part of a pilot study for the FLASH curriculum this fall. Andrea Honaker ahonaker@macon.com