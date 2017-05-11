College opened Mercer graduate’s eyes to the world

Alayna Williams had never left the country before she started college.
Four years later, she has multiple stamps on her passport and is planning for a career that will allow her to travel the world.
Williams, a Macon native and 2013 Central High School graduate, is graduating from Mercer University on Saturday with three degrees: international affairs, Spanish, and women’s and gender studies. She was selected from a pool of applicants to be Mercer’s first student commencement speaker, a tradition the university aims to continue each year, Williams said.
Williams said her college courses opened her eyes to global issues.
“(Before college), I had a really strong sense of what was going on around my community, but I didn’t feel engaged with the world around me,” she said. “I was really engaged and curious because those are subjects I’d never studied. I just kind of fell in love with these sorts of pressing contemporary challenges.”
Through programs such as Mercer Service Scholars and Mercer on Mission, she took a three-week trip to India, a fellowship visit to Qatar, and completed a three-month internship in Cape Town, South Africa.
“Alayna has a reputation for being incredibly diligent, serious and a high-quality student,” said Eimad Houry, a professor and chair of the Department of International and Global Studies. “This isn’t just my opinion. It’s the opinion of every colleague that I’ve ever had a chance to chat with about Alayna.”
A Fulbright U.S. Student Award will take Williams to South Africa in January, where she will teach English for nine months in a secondary school. After that, she hopes to study international development or international relations in graduate school.
The one year Fulbright experience will have a huge impact on Williams, Houry said. She’s passionate about social rights and gender issues, and he wouldn’t be surprised to see Williams take an activist role and earn advanced degrees in the future.
