May 10, 2017 3:25 PM

Watch graduation from the comfort of your own home

By Andrea Honaker

Can’t be there for your friend or family member’s graduation ceremony? You may still be able to watch that important milestone from across the miles.

Some area colleges are live-streaming ceremonies online, so you may not have to miss out after all. Below are the details for Middle Georgia State University and Mercer University.

MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Where to watch: http://www.mga.edu/live/default.aspx

When: 10 a.m. Thursday for College of Arts & Sciences and the Georgia Academy; and 2 p.m. Thursday for School of Aviation, School of Business, School of Education and School of Information Technology

MERCER UNIVERSITY

Where to watch: http://commencement.mercer.edu/macon/

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

