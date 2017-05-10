Senior projects help students get a taste of future careers

It would have been easy for them to say no, especially with all of their other senior-year responsibilities. But by saying yes, six teens became Mount de Sales Academy’s very first to complete capstone projects.
This year, the Macon school started the three-year Diploma Endorsement Program with its current 10th-grade class, said Upper School Head Mike Franklin. Interested students apply for the program as ninth-graders and select one of six study tracks: science, technology and design; global studies; history, law and humanities; mercy in action; business management; or health care studies. It can be compared to students having a major in high school.
Around 40 students will be accepted into the program each year. They are required to do in-depth projects that include research and internships as 12th-graders, and they present and defend their work to a panel of staff members and students in the spring.
Students who aren’t in the program can still opt to do capstone projects as seniors, Franklin said. This year’s 12th-graders didn’t have the opportunity to join the Diploma Endorsement Program, but they were invited to do projects. Six completed them and gave their presentations a few weeks ago.
There was no grade or course credit for the projects, but that could change in the future, Franklin said. The teens gained first-hand insight that will set them apart from their peers.
The projects allowed them to do activities that relate to their future career fields, said Amy Skillicorn, faculty adviser and Latin teacher at Mount de Sales. The students were allowed to go off campus during school hours for their internships, and they wrote blog entries on their experiences throughout the year.
Vincenza Geiser researched mitochondrial DNA, and Daniel Pham volunteered at the emergency room at The Medical Center, Navicent Health. Both will be on the pre-med track this fall, with Pham going to Mercer University and Geiser to Barry College.
Pham said he gained a great background in medicine and skills that will help him in college and his career. He also was able to have an impact on the community.
“A lot of these (projects) are really cool things that we don’t necessarily teach in an 8 to 3:45 class,” Skillicorn said. “We wanted capstone to be an experience where they could pursue their interests that we can’t necessarily cover as high school teachers and let them pursue things that go beyond the classroom.”
Halley Wilson wants to be a veterinarian, so she interned at a local vet’s office to learn more about the profession. She’ll soon be a biology major at Georgia College. Caitlin Schwartz wrote a modern play with themes from Greek theater, and she’ll pursue a theater education degree at Columbus State University.
Ellie Lancaster, who’s majoring in international business and marketing at University of Georgia, reorganized Mount de Sales’ SPLASH summer camp. Jeri Bondal, who will begin her architecture studies at Kennesaw State University and then transfer to Georgia Tech, created a blueprint and 3D model of a cafe. She said her project showed her how challenging and enjoyable this profession can be.
