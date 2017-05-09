Bibb superintendent’s contract extended until 2021

Curtis Jones will stay on as the Bibb County school district’s leader for at least four more years.
The superintendent’s current contract ends April 5, 2018, and the Board of Education extended his contract to 2021 at a called meeting Tuesday night. Jones became Bibb County’s superintendent in April 2015.
“I greatly appreciate it,” Jones told the board. “I think we’ve done great work over the past two years. I thank you for the confidence and the trust. I’m honored. I’m humbled, and I look forward to working with you in the future.”
The board also gave Jones a $10,000 raise, which will become effective June 1. His current contract and the new 2018-21 contract were amended to reflect the new salary of $220,000.
“We’re very happy with the job he’s doing. We feel the system is really moving in the right direction,” said Daryl Morton, board president. “I think it sends a strong message to the community and also the stakeholders that we’re committed to the best school system we can have, and Dr. Jones is a big part of that.”
Also Tuesday, the board continued to hash out the budget for the 2017-18 school year.
The budget will include $3.2 million or less to readjust employees’ salaries so they are more in line with state averages, said Ron Collier, the district’s chief financial officer. Right now, Bibb County’s salaries are at the bottom when compared to similar districts.
The first versions of the budget included eight new paraprofessionals to cover in-school suspension at all elementary schools, and another 12 certified teachers now are being considered for in-school suspension at the middle and high schools, he said.
The $80,000 allotted to put the Leader in Me character education program in two more schools has been removed from the budget. Instead, the Business Education Partnership’s fundraising campaign will pay for the character education program to be implemented in Ingram-Pye, Porter and Southfield elementary schools and Vineville Academy next year. The district will continue to fund the Leader in Me in Carter, Bernd, Burdell-Hunt and Hartley elementary schools.
Other highlights of the 2017-18 budget are a one-time, 2-percent bonus for full-time employees; 31 additional teachers to reduce class sizes; and 22 medical technicians for the elementary schools.
The budget has a tentative adoption date of May 23, and public hearings set for June 6 and 13. If everything goes as planned, the final vote will take place June 23, Collier said.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
