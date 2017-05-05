Educator news: Teachers, director recognized for achievements

▪ Rachel Chabot, Statford Academy’s upper school French teacher and foreign language department chair, was chosen to give a presentation at the 2017 Foreign Language Association of Georgia Teachers conference. She earned the Best of FLAG award for her talk on “student choice” and will present at next year’s Southern Conference on Language Teaching.
▪ Cleta Long, nutrition director for the Bibb County school district, will enter retirement June 30 with some prestigious awards under her cap. She has been named the School Nutrition Association’s Southeast Regional Director of the Year and the Georgia School Nutrition Association’s Director of the Year, and she’s in the running for National Director of the Year, which will be announced in July.
▪ Valeria Drummond, Westside High School business teacher, was recognized as the New Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Marketing Education Association.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments