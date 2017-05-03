Pre-K student makes district history

Molly Kate Goggans loves to read, and now she has the medal to prove it.
The Porter Elementary pre-kindergartner recently logged a million words in the Accelerated Reader program, earning her a spot in the school’s Millionaire Club. She is the district’s first pre-K student to reach this milestone.
AR is an incentive program where students take quizzes and get points after reading books. Students often don’t participate until first grade, but they can start sooner if they’re ready, said Melinda Goggans, Porter first-grade teacher and Molly Kate’s mom.
Cami Hamlin started the Millionaire Club when she was working at Springdale Elementary in 2010, and she brought it to Porter this year when she became the school’s principal. Students receive a medal and “VIP” privileges when they reach a million words, and the count starts over at the beginning of each year, Hamlin said.
“It gets kids excited about reading, and it gives them a goal,” she said.
Five Porter students have already earned millionaire status this year, and Hamlin anticipates about a dozen by the end of the year. Typically, it’s third-, fourth- or fifth-graders who become millionaires, but a Springdale Elementary kindergarten student received the award last year.
“(Molly Kate) is a smart little girl,” said Ginny Dopson, pre-K teacher at Porter. “She’s reading above pre-K reading level. It’s fantastic. She’s the first pre-K student ever to achieve this.”
Melinda Goggans said she and husband Joseph always read to their daughter when she was young, but Molly Kate basically “cracked the code” and taught herself. She was reading books on her own by age 3 and a half.
Most pre-K students are learning letter recognition and sight words, Dopson said. This year, Molly Kate started out reading picture books and advanced to chapter books after Christmas, Melinda Goggans said. She likes the Junie B Jones, Henry and the Clubhouse, and Ivy & Bean book series.
Molly Kate’s achievement has encouraged other students to step up their game. They know that if a young student can join the Millionaire Club, they can too, Hamlin said.
Library initiative
Several other young students are being applauded for a different reading accomplishment.
Eleven children from Bibb, Jones and Wilkinson counties have completed the 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten challenge from the Georgia Public Library Service. The students range from 1 to 5 years old.
Middle Georgia Regional Library has participated in the program since 2015, but it’s holding its very first graduation ceremony for students who reached their goals this Saturday in Macon, said Marketing Coordinator Alex Hughes.
Participants logged what they read in special booklets and completed five booklets to earn the honor. They also earned incentives along the way.
The reading initiative works to build early literacy skills and get students ready to start school. Parents can sign their children up at any Middle Georgia Regional Library location.
