Students get a taste of good nutrition

Students at Vineville Academy of the Arts got some tasty lessons last month. In honor of National Nutrition Month, students helped a local chef make blueberry banana smoothies March 24.
School counselor Danielle Bocchino planned the demonstration and food tasting with Chef Joe. Members of the school’s LEAP health and nutrition team participated, and the smoothie bar was also open to students during lunch. The kids learned about healthy eating, fresh fruits and vegetables, and the food groups.
“What kids eat and how they move at an early age will help lead them down a healthy path in life,” Bocchino said in an email.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
