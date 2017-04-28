Education

Bibb students earn ‘hero’ status

By Andrea Honaker

Twenty-two Bibb County students earned “hero” status April 24. Cox Communications recognized youths at district schools who have overcome challenges to become productive, inspiring citizens.

The third annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards ceremony was held at Bibb County School district’s Professional Learning Center in Macon. Students were chosen by leaders at their school and received certificates and engraved medals.

Students honored were Malia Tarver, Avariyus Solomon, DeAnthony Burns, Travis Fuller Jr., Kai Robello, Michael Kates, Jordan Bourgeois, Kaleb Tayler, Bhavik Dave, Kamori Norwood, Merlin Ramirez-Perez, Xavianna Syphrett, Sergio Torres-Guzman, Ariel Fortson, Michael Penniman, Madison Hulett, DeAngelo Beck, Daniel Stanley, Ashton Young, Mya Martinez, Danielle Jordan and Micah Harris.

