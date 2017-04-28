Baldwin County school district hosts job fair

The Baldwin County school district is looking for new team members. The system is holding a professional recruitment fair from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Middle School, at 356 Blandy Road in Milledgeville.
Available positions include teachers, technology specialists, bus drivers, school nutrition employees and administrative/clerical staff. Fair attendees will be able to meet current staff and administrators and learn about the district’s benefits.
For more information on job openings, visit www.bcbe.org/Page/9432.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
