April 28, 2017 3:09 PM

Baldwin County school district hosts job fair

By Andrea Honaker

The Baldwin County school district is looking for new team members. The system is holding a professional recruitment fair from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Middle School, at 356 Blandy Road in Milledgeville.

Available positions include teachers, technology specialists, bus drivers, school nutrition employees and administrative/clerical staff. Fair attendees will be able to meet current staff and administrators and learn about the district’s benefits.

For more information on job openings, visit www.bcbe.org/Page/9432.

