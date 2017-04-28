Bond deal grants ACE $35 million to purchase, update facilities

The Academy for Classical Education will soon have $35 million in bonds to purchase and update its facilities. The Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority approved the bond resolution at a called meeting Friday morning.
The bonds will allow the Macon charter school to eventually own the property on New Forsyth Road that it leases from ACE Macon One LLC. The funds will also go toward building upgrades and additions and paying off loans for technology, furniture and equipment, said ACE Governing Board Chairman Witt Gaither. This will place all of ACE’s debts under one financial note.
“We are extremely grateful for the confidence that has been extended to us on many levels and will continue to work hard every day to educate our students to the best of our ability,” said ACE Principal Laura Perkins.
ACE currently teaches kindergarten through 10th grade, but 11th grade will be added in fall 2017 and 12th grade in 2018. Building plans include new high school classrooms and fine arts space for choral, band and theater programs. The gymnasium will be renovated to tournament grade, complete with locker rooms.
“This step moves the needle substantially toward guaranteeing long-term viability for the Academy for Classical Education,” Gaither said in an email.
BB&T is the underwriter for the 35-year agreement, which has a 5.87 percent interest rate, said Blake Sharpton, the authority’s general counsel. May 10 is the closing date for the deal.
Macon-Bibb County is only issuing the bonds and not guaranteeing them, said Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison. The ACE board is in charge of making all payments, and the county would not be on the line in the event of missed payments.
“This in no way, shape or form creates any liability or risk of any kind for the Urban Development Authority,” Gaither said.
The authority has served as a financial conduit for educational institutions for years, Sharpton said. Wesleyan College, Tattnall Square Academy and First Presbyterian Day are some of the other schools it has issued bonds to in the past, Sharpton said.
