Wesleyan College appoints new provost

Wesleyan College has named a new provost and vice president for academic affairs effective July 1.
Melody Blake will move into the position vacated by Vivia Fowler, who is becoming the school’s 25th president. Current President Ruth Knox is retiring June 30 after 15 years in the position.
Among other duties, Blake’s new job will focus on enrollment, faculty, academic programs, library, registrar, strategic planning and fiscal decision-making.
Previously, she was a visiting assistant professor of psychology at Wesleyan for a year; a psychology professor and academic administrator at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and vice president of mission services at Goodwill of the Heartland.
“I am very excited to serve Wesleyan College as provost and vice president for academic affairs,” Blake said in a statement. “Having been in the classroom as a professor for one year, I am convinced that Wesleyan students are women of courage, intellect and creativity.”
Originally from California, Blake earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California in Los Angeles and a master’s degree and doctorate from Claremont Graduate University. She and her husband, Christopher, live in Macon and have two married daughters.
“We are thrilled that Melody Blake will be joining the Wesleyan family, and we look forward to the addition of her talents, energy, and wisdom to this vitally important position for the college,” Fowler said. “She brings a wealth of experience as an academic leader, and I am excited to move into my new position as president knowing that Melody is on our team.”
