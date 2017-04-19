Threats rumored at Rutland High School are not credible, school official says

Students and parents at Rutland High School are on high alert after rumors of threats at the school started spreading earlier this week.
There’s “no source and no credibility” to the threats, which have been monitored all week by campus police, Bibb County schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said Wednesday.
Hartley said concerned parents have been calling and students have been posting online about the rumored threats for Thursday.
April 20 is Adolf Hitler’s birthday. The date also is the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and a day in which cannabis consumption is celebrated in America.
In a Facebook post by Rutland High late Wednesday morning, the school assured it would remain transparent should there be any developments.
“Both Rutland High School and Bibb County School District officials remain in constant communication with Campus Police and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and will continue to work together to monitor the situation,” the post said. “At this time, officials have yet to find a credible threat or source to the rumor.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments