Foundation pledges $250,000 to Leader in Me fundraising campaign

The Griffith Family Foundation has pledged to donate $250,000 to help put the The Leader in Me in more Bibb County schools. This is first major gift in a $2.1 million fundraising campaign.
On March 23, OneMacon’s Business Education Partnership and the Bibb County school district kicked off the campaign to implement the character education program in all Bibb elementary and middle schools. Leader in Me is currently in Carter, Burdell-Hunt Magnet, Hartley and Bernd elementary schools.
“We hope that others in the community will join us in making quick work of this fundraising initiative so that we can begin to immediately turn public education in this community into one of our greatest strengths,” Travis Griffith said in a new release.
