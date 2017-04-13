Education

April 13, 2017 11:08 AM

Lane Elementary marks 50th anniversary

By Andrea Honaker

McKibben Lane Elementary School is celebrating its 50th birthday.

Past principals, staff members, students and family are invited to an anniversary event from 2-4 p.m. April 23 in the school’s cafeteria. Current board members and school officials will also be in attendance.

The Macon school, which cost more than $400,000 to build, welcomed its first students in September 1966. It’s named after Van McKibben Lane, a school board member from 1946 to 1956. McKibben Lane Elementary is located at 990 Newport Road.

RSVPs are not required for the event but can be sent to denise.brewton@bcsdk12.net.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

