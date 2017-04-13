Lane Elementary marks 50th anniversary

McKibben Lane Elementary School is celebrating its 50th birthday.
Past principals, staff members, students and family are invited to an anniversary event from 2-4 p.m. April 23 in the school’s cafeteria. Current board members and school officials will also be in attendance.
The Macon school, which cost more than $400,000 to build, welcomed its first students in September 1966. It’s named after Van McKibben Lane, a school board member from 1946 to 1956. McKibben Lane Elementary is located at 990 Newport Road.
RSVPs are not required for the event but can be sent to denise.brewton@bcsdk12.net.
