Nonprofit giving away five college scholarships

Master Gardeners of Central Georgia is giving away five college scholarships next month. The nonprofit is now taking applications from Crawford, Houston, Jones, Bibb, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs county students.
The program will award one $2,000 scholarship to a female graduating high school senior, as well as $1,000 scholarships to two graduating high school seniors, one rising college sophomore, and one rising college junior or senior.
Applicants must have applied to college or been accepted to or already be enrolled full-time in college. Ho to www.mgcg.org and click on the “Scholarships” tab to download the application or to get more information on requirements.
Applications and documents must be mailed in a single envelope and postmarked by May 1. Winners will be announced by May 31. Email scholarships@mgcg.org with any questions.
