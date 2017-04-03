Bibb public schools dismissing late today

Bibb County public school students will get out of school late today. The district is delaying dismissal times to allow Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency officials time to assess roads and clear them if necessary.
Students will be released at least 30 minutes after their normal time, and the district will provide more information as it is available.
Several schools let students out early in advance of the storm Monday afternoon, including Academy of Classical Education, Mount de Sales Academy, Cirrus Academy, Central Fellowship Christian Academy and Windsor Academy.
