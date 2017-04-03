Education

April 3, 2017 11:20 AM

Some schools dismissing early for weather

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

Some schools are dismissing early or canceling after-school activities in response to the severe weather forecast. The following have made announcements so far:

▪ Academy for Classical Education: Parents with one student at the school can pick him or her up at 11:30 a.m. Parents with multiple children should come at 12:10 p.m.

▪ Mount de Sales Academy: A half-day was already scheduled for today, so students will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m.

▪ Cirrus Academy: Parents should pick up students at 12:30 p.m.

▪ Central Fellowship Christian Academy: 1 p.m. dismissal, and after-school activities canceled.

▪ Windsor Academy: 1:30 p.m. dismissal.

▪ Bibb County public schools: Schools will not dismiss early, but all after-school sporting events are canceled.

Check back here for more school closing updates as they are reported.

