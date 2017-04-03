Some schools dismissing early for weather

Some schools are dismissing early or canceling after-school activities in response to the severe weather forecast. The following have made announcements so far:
▪ Academy for Classical Education: Parents with one student at the school can pick him or her up at 11:30 a.m. Parents with multiple children should come at 12:10 p.m.
▪ Mount de Sales Academy: A half-day was already scheduled for today, so students will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m.
▪ Cirrus Academy: Parents should pick up students at 12:30 p.m.
▪ Central Fellowship Christian Academy: 1 p.m. dismissal, and after-school activities canceled.
▪ Windsor Academy: 1:30 p.m. dismissal.
▪ Bibb County public schools: Schools will not dismiss early, but all after-school sporting events are canceled.
Check back here for more school closing updates as they are reported.
