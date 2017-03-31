College student creates coloring book to help peers relax

A Mercer University student hopes her new coloring book will help others relieve stress. “Cartoony Coloring Fest” is Belinda Tagoe’s first published work, and it’s geared toward college students.
Sold on Amazon, it features original drawings that she completed last semester during finals week. The pictures were inspired by cartoons like “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Dragon Ball Z” that she watched as a child.
“I was struggling in two of my courses, so I drew pictures of cartoon elephants, hippos, unicorns, etc., to relax in between study times,” said Tagoe, who is from McDonough. “I wanted the book to help my peers, as in lift their spirits after a difficult test.”
She’s working on a second “Cartoony Coloring” book. Tagoe is a self-taught artist, but she has been drawing and painting since she was around 3 years old. She has begun selling some of her paintings.
Tagoe’s coloring book and art prints can be found through her website, www.awesomelysquishyart.com.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments