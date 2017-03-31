Future nurses can apply for Wesleyan’s program a day early

Students who want to study nursing at Wesleyan College can get a head start on their applications. The school will host information sessions at 3 and 4 p.m. Tuesday for spring 2018 program enrollees.
During the group advising sessions, attendees can receive application assistance, submit their applications, learn about financial aid opportunities, get one-on-one advising and tour the nursing suite. Those who do not attend the open house events must wait until Wednesday to apply.
The sessions will be at the Munroe Science Center at Wesleyan College, which is at 4760 Forsyth Road in Macon.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments