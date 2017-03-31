Rutland students win their way to state competition

Four Rutland High School students will move on to nationals after scoring big at a recent state competition. They were among 1,700 middle- and high-schoolers at the Georgia Family, Career and Community Leaders of America conference at the Classic Center in Athens from March 16-18.
Sophomore Jacob Arnett won the statesman award for his knowledge of FCCLA history. Senior Grace Brown won silver in the sports nutrition contest. Sophomore Katlyn Yancey earned first place for her project, “Not Just Another Statistic,” which educates students on the dangers of distracted driving. Marah McCollum has won a spot at the nationals.
Rutland High School will advance to the FCCLA national competition in Nashville, Tennessee.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
