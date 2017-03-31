How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today?

Thelma Dillard gives her perspective on Macon's school integration history in this radio segment from GPB Macon. Dillard was an educator for 44 years and is a current school board member. She is one of seven children in the Bivins family, who were instrumental in the community's desegregation. Her sister was the lead plaintiff in Central Georgia's first desegregation lawsuit, Shirley Bivins vs. Board of Education.
Vidoe courtesy of GPB Macon

Education

Elementary principal turned into human sundae

Springdale Elementary principal Donna Jackson gets turned into a human sundae by teachers and students Friday afternoon. Jackson promised the students she would participate if they raised over $25,000 in the school's "Boosterthon" fundraising event. The students raised roughly $32,000.

Editor's Choice Videos