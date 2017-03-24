First Lady Sandra Deal visits three Bibb schools

Georgia’s First Lady spend some time in Bibb County on Friday. Sandra Deal started her day off by visiting Bernd and Skyview elementary schools and reading to students there. She finished at Burdell-Hunt Magnet Elementary School, where she went on a tour, read to students and learned about The Leader in Me.
OneMacon’s Business Education Partnership and Bibb County school district kicked off a $2.1 million fundraising campaign Thursday to put the character education program in all elementary and middle schools in the district. It’s currently in Carter, Burdell-Hunt, Hartley and Bernd elementary schools.
