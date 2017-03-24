Get an insider’s look at First Presbyterian Day School during Shadow Days

Want to know what First Presbyterian Day School is all about? Prospective students can get a first-hand look at the Macon school during Spring Shadow Days on April 3-7.
Participants can pair up with friends or be assigned to students with similar interests. They will follow their partners during the school day, attend classes, and meet teachers and students.
To participate in Shadow Days, call the enrollment office at 478-477-4774. The school is located at 5671 Calvin Drive.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
