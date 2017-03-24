Wesleyan, Middle Georgia State host info sessions on master’s programs

Two area colleges have information sessions coming up on their master’s degree programs:
- Wesleyan College invites elementary school teachers to after-hours events to learn more about earning a master’s degree in education. The school has a summer-to-summer program that can be completed in 14 months. Open house events are planned for 3-5 p.m. March 31, April 28 and May 26 in Taylor Hall, and both men and women are welcome to attend.
- Middle Georgia State University is holding an information session Wednesday on its new master’s degree in management. The meeting will be from 2-4 p.m. in room 212 of the Charles Jones Building on the Macon campus. For more information, contact 478-929-6712 or kevin.cantwell@mga.edu. Go to www.mga.edu/about/maps.aspx for campus directions.
