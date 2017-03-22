Macon-Bibb town hall focuses on education

Education will be the topic of discussion at a town hall Thursday.
The forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northeast High School, 1646 Upper River Road, Macon, Ga. It will feature a bevy of education experts, including Bibb County schools Superintendent Curtis Jones and school board members Ella Carter and Wanda West.
Among the presenters during the town hall are: Wesleyan College professor Tom Ellington; Verdallia Turner, president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers; Greg Brown, with the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission; and Vicki Perdue Scott, CEO of the Legacy Builders Foundation.
Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas is hosting the forum.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
