Education

March 22, 2017 2:52 PM

Macon-Bibb town hall focuses on education

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

Education will be the topic of discussion at a town hall Thursday.

The forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northeast High School, 1646 Upper River Road, Macon, Ga. It will feature a bevy of education experts, including Bibb County schools Superintendent Curtis Jones and school board members Ella Carter and Wanda West.

Among the presenters during the town hall are: Wesleyan College professor Tom Ellington; Verdallia Turner, president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers; Greg Brown, with the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission; and Vicki Perdue Scott, CEO of the Legacy Builders Foundation.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas is hosting the forum.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Did your elementary school hold a career day this extravagant?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos