Local education majors could save $300 on textbooks next year

Education majors at Middle Georgia State University will be able to save some money next year. The school has received a $24,900 grant from Affordable Learning Georgia to create free digital and hands-on resources for three education courses.
For the 2017-18 year, about 420 students won’t have to buy materials for those classes, a savings of about $321 per student. The school has received several other Affordable Learning Grants since 2014.
The current grant was authored by School of Education faculty Loleta Sartin and Molly Kimsey, who will also create the materials. Other University System of Georgia institutions eventually will be able to access these resources too.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments