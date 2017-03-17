Macon native interning in nation’s capitol

A Macon native is getting a taste of the inner workings of the government this semester as an intern in Washington, D.C.
Eleanor Traynham, a political science and public relations double-major, is one of three University of Georgia students selected for the new Chambliss Fellows Program through the school’s Washington Semester Program.
Traynham hopes to have a career in politics and work on Capitol Hill. The other two fellows are Tristan Bagala and Ishana Ratan.
The program is part of the Chambliss Leadership Forum, named for former senator Saxby Chambliss and wife Julianne. The fellows reside in UGA’s Delta Hall in Washington, D.C.; receive a $5,000 stipend; and intern at least 40 hours a week.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments