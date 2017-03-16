Bibb substitute teachers get a pay raise

0:57 Local teen logs 1,000 volunteer hours Pause

2:01 Bernd Elementary students call parents to action

2:02 Creekside Elementary asks parents: What role do you play?

0:49 Were you stuck in this Interstate 75 traffic?

4:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail

1:57 New project will ensure Bibb classrooms have 'the best' technology

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

0:56 Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver