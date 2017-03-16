Bibb substitute teachers get a pay raise

The Bibb County school district needs more substitute teachers, and it’s hoping higher pay will encourage more people to take on the job.
The state and nation are facing a teacher shortage, which includes substitutes. On average, Bibb County is getting subs for 86 percent of absent positions, said Paige Busbee, assistant superintendent of human resources. Administrators or academic coaches often have to step in for the remaining vacancies, or students must be divided up and sent to other classrooms.
“The substitutes we’ve had have been really dedicated. We just haven’t had enough,” she said.
The school system would like to have enough substitutes for 40 percent of the teacher population. A large pool is needed since some people can only work certain days, levels or areas. Bibb County currently has about 350 substitutes but would like to have 500.
On Feb. 11, the district increased salaries for substitutes based on the pay rate of surrounding counties. Busbee said the scale had not been adjusted in years. People with less than a four-year degree earn $72 a day, and those with a four-year degree or more make $96.
Substitutes with a four-year degree who are in the same position for 15 days or longer get $115 daily. The same pay rate applies to paraprofessional positions, but no long-term pay is available.
“We felt like that would give us an opportunity to get some people in now that would be ready for us next year,” Busbee said. “This is more than what surrounding counties are paying. It wasn’t so much about what counties are paying, but it’s hard to go into the classroom as a sub.”
There has already been more interest in substitute teaching since the pay raise went into effect, Busbee said. She hopes to recruit more retired educators.
Substitute teachers must have at least a high school diploma and get certified during classes with the Middle Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency. The district then does background checks and hires those who qualify.
The next courses are Monday and April 27 at the Professional Learning Center in Macon, and participants must register in advance at www.mgresa.org. The agency also has a teacher recruitment fair coming up Saturday at Sutton Elementary School in Forsyth.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Want to know more?
For more information about becoming a substitute or substitute pay in Bibb County, call 478-765-8567 or email devina.aggarwal@bcsdk12.net.
SUBSTITUTE TEACHING CERTIFICATE CLASSES
When: Monday and April 27
Where: Professional Learning Center, 2003 Riverside Drive, Macon
Register: www.mgresa.org. Cost is $35.
TEACHER RECRUITMENT FAIR
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday
Where: Sutton Elementary School, 1315 Ga. 83, Forsyth
Districts: Jones, Jasper, Monroe, Twiggs, Peach, Bibb, Crawford county school districts will be represented.
