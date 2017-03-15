Creating tech-savvy students for an ever-changing world

As an education reporter, I often become a “fly on the wall” in classrooms and see the innovative ways that teachers are teaching and children are learning.
One thing I continually marvel at is the way technology is incorporated into school today.
When I was growing up, looking at magnified worksheets on an overhead projector and watching VHS documentaries seemed like pretty cool stuff. My fifth-grade class had one computer in the back of the room, and if you behaved yourself, you got a turn playing the “Oregon Trail” game. I don’t know who decided that game was fun, but you were the envy of every classmate when you were steering that wagon through its long journey.
Twenty-some-odd years later, technology isn’t just a small piece of the learning puzzle. It’s a seamlessly incorporated element that goes hand in hand with the curriculum. I have to give a shoutout to all the teachers who roll with the punches and master new devices in addition to their many other responsibilities.
Instead of a chalkboard or smart board, every classroom in Bibb County has a 70-inch interactive panel with 10 points of touch for a hands-on learning experience. Many of the rooms also have cameras that teachers can use to review their lessons and brainstorm with their peers.
Today, classes can even be taught by teachers in other states through web cameras. Not to mention, students are learning about computer programming and robotics at early ages. They are working on iPads and laptops like it’s nobody’s business, doing web-based assignments and testing and sometimes even reading on e-books. They are more tech savvy now than many adults will ever be.
I’d say there are probably far fewer students falling asleep in the classroom these days. Students are more likely to stay engaged when they can be a part of the lessons or see things explained in different ways. Heck, I might actually understand math and science if I were a kid in school now. When you throw cool stuff like robots in there, who wouldn’t want to learn how it all works?
Of course, there are downsides to everything, and the ever-increasing emphasis on technology has its fair share. But when I look at the bright side, I can’t help but think that the constantly evolving instruction methods are a good way to prepare students for our rapidly changing world and for their future careers.
