Did your elementary school hold a career day this extravagant?

Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism hosted a community forum on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, to discuss Bibb County education and school resegregation. The forum was the first of a two-part series.
Mercer’s engineering honors program hosted its first Go Baby Go event on Dec. 3. Forty students modified toy cars to meet the individual needs of nine kids ages 3, 4 and 5 with limited mobility. Here, one child learns how to drive her new car.
Springdale Elementary principal Donna Jackson gets turned into a human sundae by teachers and students Friday afternoon. Jackson promised the students she would participate if they raised over $25,000 in the school's "Boosterthon" fundraising event. The students raised roughly $32,000.