Did your elementary school hold a career day this extravagant?

Heritage Elementary School's Career Day featured C.S.I. investigator, Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter and local dairy farmer among others.
Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Education

Elementary principal turned into human sundae

Springdale Elementary principal Donna Jackson gets turned into a human sundae by teachers and students Friday afternoon. Jackson promised the students she would participate if they raised over $25,000 in the school's "Boosterthon" fundraising event. The students raised roughly $32,000.

