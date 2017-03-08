Students trade sleep for Saturday school

They could have been sleeping in, watching TV or playing ball on a Saturday morning, but they chose an extra study session instead. About 100 Miller Magnet Middle School students spent three hours at the school preparing for the Georgia Milestones.
Schools across the state will administer the required student assessments this spring. Teachers prepare their pupils all year long, but some Bibb County schools — including Miller Middle, Brookdale Elementary and Weaver Middle — are offering extra tutoring for students on Saturdays this spring.
For the Milestones, third- through fifth-graders are tested on English language arts and math, and fourth- through eighth-graders on those two subjects as well as science and social studies, according to the Georgia Department of Education.
Third-grade students must meet grade-level score requirements on the test’s reading portion to move on to fourth grade. Fifth- and eighth-graders must score on grade level in reading and math to advance. High school students take end-of-course assessments in 10 core classes, with scores counting for at least 20 percent of a their final course grades.
Miller Middle and Brookdale Elementary have been doing Saturday school test prep for several years, and Weaver Middle just started this January. All three schools, which created programs on their own, are focusing on English and, math and rotate students through direct instruction sessions and computer lab exercises.
They come out on Saturday pretty excited about getting some individualized help. It seems like they are hungry for information.
Sally Moody, Weaver Middle School coordinator for Saturday school
Miller teachers identified students who needed extra help and notified parents about the sessions, said Valerie Grant, Saturday school site coordinator. About a dozen teachers help at the school each Saturday, working with groups of 10 students from 9 a.m.-noon.
Students are encouraged to attend all sessions, which started Feb. 11 and conclude May 13. Miller also plans to hold a summer program for rising seventh- and eighth-graders who may need additional tutoring.
Around 45 third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students normally attend Brookdale’s Saturday school from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The program kicked off in January and runs for 10 weeks, and administrators invited students based on assessments, Saturday school Coordinator Lena Robertson said.
Students do hands-on activities in math, interpret messages in English, and practice their computer skills. The computer lab exercises are an extension of the classroom lessons.
Weaver Middle School decided to start Saturday sessions after looking at test scores and realizing there was a need for additional math and reading help, Saturday school Coordinator Sally Moody said.
Between 80 and 90 students, split into groups of six to 10, are at the school from 10 a.m.-noon. Teachers show them how to analyze questions, develop a concrete understanding of concepts and apply the skills they’ve learned, Moody said. The program will run until the first week of April.
“If a child comes in with a specific need, the child will get that one-on-one help immediately, as well as immediate feedback,” Moody said. “They come out on Saturday pretty excited about getting some individualized help. It seems like they are hungry for information.”
The teens are less shy and more comfortable in the small-group setting at Miller’s Saturday school, and they see new perspectives and approaches as they work with different teachers, Grant said.
Miller eighth-grader Shamia Wimbush said she is learning things she may have missed in her regular classes. She’s able to ask questions, have one-on-one time with teachers and get extra practice. Zoel Nelson, also in eighth grade at Miller, said she’s getting information that will help her succeed and make her more confident for the test.
The Milestones test on concepts that should have been taught in the curriculum throughout the year, and Bibb County teachers and administrators have been focusing on how they instruct and assess students, said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Tanzy Kilcrease.
“Getting ready for the Milestones is not something that happens two weeks before the test,” she said. “It happens all year long.”
