Bibb teacher needs votes for Best in Show art award

A Bibb County teacher nabbed a local art award, and now she needs votes for a national win.
Porter Elementary School teacher Helene Hughes received the Best in Show award for her boot sculpture during the National Arts Program exhibition at the Tubman Museum. The exhibit, on display from Nov. 4 to Dec. 16, featured about 140 pieces of artwork by Bibb County school district employees and their families.
The National Arts Program Foundation helps large employers across the country put on professional, judged, visual arts exhibitions. Hughes’ sculpture now is up against 2016 Best in Show winners from other cities for the national Best in Show award.
To vote for Hughes, go to www.facebook.com/NationalArts/photos/a.10155744161124554.1073741829.210027799553/10155752064284554/?type=3&theater and “like” the photo. Voting ends at noon March 31.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
