Journalists key in on race and schools at upcoming public forum

A panel of education reporters and editors will tackle the hot-button issue of race and schools March 13. The community is invited to attend the 6:30 p.m. forum in the Mercer University Medical School auditorium.
Sponsored by the Center for Collaborative Journalism and the Mercer University Library, the event is a centennial celebration of the life of journalist Jack Tarver.
The keynote address for “Race and Schools: Macon is not alone” will come from Nikole Hannah-Jones, an investigative journalist covering racial injustice for New York Times Magazine.
Guest panelists will be Trisha Powell Crain, education reporter for Alabama Media Group; Jane Hammond, education reporter for Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia; Cynthia Liu, CEO of the K-12 News Network in Los Angeles; Christopher Quinn, education editor for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution; and Amber Walker, kindergarten through 12th-grade education reporter for The Capital Times in Madison, Wisconsin. Charles Richardson, editorial page editor for The Telegraph and Macon.com, will be the moderator.
This is the third public event in the yearlong “race and schools” project from the Center for Collaborative Journalism, The Telegraph and Georgia Public Broadcasting.
