Read on: Local schools celebrate literacy

Sporting a red and white Dr. Seuss hat, Sylvia McGee told the story of “Gertrude McFuzz” to a captivated young audience. The retired educator was one of 23 volunteers who read to the kindergarten through fifth-grade home rooms at Burdell-Hunt Elementary School.
Similar scenes took place across Bibb County and the country Thursday, in honor of Read Across America Day. This national celebration, sponsored by the National Education Association, has been held on Seuss’ March 2 birthday for the past 20 years. Schools, libraries and community centers host reading events to foster a love of literacy. Some hold activities throughout the week.
The United Way of Central Georgia gathered about 200 volunteers to read in all the Bibb County elementary schools between 9 a.m. and noon, said Danielle Grisamore, volunteer recruitment specialist.
This is the first time the organization participated in Read Across America Day, but it joined in another initiative called Read for the Record last October.
“What you’re leaving with a student is that reading can be extremely exciting and fun and take you places that you didn’t think you could go,” Grisamore said.
