Student artwork in the spotlight at 567 Center

The 567 Center for Renewal’s Annual Student Art Show opens Friday, with a viewing from 6-9 p.m. About 150 pieces will be on display throughout the month of March.
The featured artwork is by Bibb County elementary, middle and high school students, and was chosen by their art teachers. The nonprofit is at 456 First St. in downtown Macon, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Bibb County School District and Georgia Art Education Association District 5 partnered with the 567 Center for the exhibit.
