Baldwin County wins $30,000 AP STEM grant

Baldwin County is among five districts recently awarded $30,000 Georgia Rural AP STEM grants.
The initiative supports STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and Advanced Placed computer science and statistics programs in middle and high schools in rural areas.
Baldwin will use the funds to create and carry out computer science courses, as well as provide professional learning for teachers.
The grants are supported by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and the College Board. The other winners were Appling, Colquitt, McDuffie and Thomas counties.
“These grants help us motivate and prepare our students for success in the modern workforce and help Georgia maintain its position as a leader in technology,” said Gov. Nathan Deal, in a release.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
