Education

February 25, 2017 5:01 PM

Bibb County starts kindergarten preregistration

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

Bibb County parents can start preregistering their children for kindergarten March 6.

The short application will be available at www.bcsdk12.net until March 17.

Children already enrolled in Bibb County pre-K do not need to register for kindergarten.

After the preregistration information is received, schools will schedule appointments with parents in April to finish the process.

At this in-person meeting, the parent needs to a bring a certified birth certificate showing the child is 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2017; a Social Security card; two proofs of residency; updated immunization form 3231; dental, vision and hearing screening form 3300; and emergency contact information.

Those without internet can call their child’s zoned school or 478-765-8600. Spanish-speaking families can call 478-318-8626.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos