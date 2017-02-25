Two multicultural Greek organizations come to Mercer

Mercer University is diversifying its Greek community.
The school announced Friday the addition of two new social organizations on campus.
Delta Epsilon Psi, begun at the University of Texas in 1998, is the country’s largest South Asian fraternity. Established in 1998 at St. John’s University in New York, Sigma Sigma Rho was the East Coast’s first South Asian interest sorority, according to a university release.
The new fraternity and sorority chapters will have to prove their community value during a one-year probation period. Membership is open to any student who has similar beliefs and interests.
“These two organizations will provide incoming students with more options and expanded diversity, and should increase the overall number of students who partake in the Greek experience,” said Douglas Pearson, vice president and dean of students.
With the help of Delta Epsilon Psi, Mercer will also create a Multicultural Greek Council that focuses on campus unity and diversity.
“The council would provide a space for students, particularly those of marginalized identities, to participate in the fraternal experience and bring voices for those identities to the fraternity/sorority table,” said Bilal Badruddin, the national president of Delta Epsilon Psi.
