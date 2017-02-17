Vineville Baptist Morning School now taking preschool applications

Vineville Baptist Morning School is accepting preschool applications for 2017-18. The half-day Christian program, now celebrating its 50th year, is for 2K, 3K, 4K and kindergarten students. Its located at Vineville Baptist Church in Macon.
Students participate in Bible study and chapel, spend time in the library and get lessons in fine arts, physical education, music and other cultures. Teachers use games, crafts, songs and activities to help kids learn about letters, numbers, shapes, colors and Bible verses.
“We celebrate children and devote all our efforts to uphold our mission statement to ‘embrace, encourage, engage and educate every child, helping them explore the world around them and exposing them to God’s word, his love and his grace everyday,’ ” said program director Tonia Boyd.
Visit Vineville Baptist Church at 2591 Vineville Ave. to schedule a tour and pick up an application. For more information, call 743-9366, email VBC.boyd@cox.net or find “Vineville Baptist Morning School” on Facebook.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
