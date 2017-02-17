School’s pottery sale raises $2,300 for charities

First Presbyterian Day School raised more than $2,300 from its 2017 Empty Bowls fundraiser. The proceeds benefit Daybreak Ministries and Macon Outreach.
In January, students in Nancy Butler’s art classes and the Art Club made hundred of clay plates, bowls, vases and cups for the annual event. The pieces were painted, glazed and kiln-fired.
The bowls were sold for $10 to $20 each Feb. 3 during home basketball games at the Middlebrooks Athletic Center. Customers also enjoyed homemade chili, soup and bread.
