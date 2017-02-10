Farm Bureau looking for entries in art, essay contests

The Bibb County Farm Bureau is asking students to get creative for a state high school art contest and middle school essay contest.
For the art contest, artwork must be drawn in black ink or dark soft lead pencil on 8 1/2-by-11-inch white paper. The pieces are judged on artistic merit and how well they represent modern agriculture in Bibb County or Georgia. Winning drawings will be printed in a calendar.
The topic for the essay contest is “The Importance of Georgia’s Specialty Crops.” Participants will be asked to complete a survey on fruits and vegetables they eat and taste preferences.
The county winner in each contest will receive $50 and his or her work will be sent on to the Georgia Farm Bureau district six competition. The district winner gets $100 and competes against the other nine districts for the state prize, which is $250 for the art contest and $150 for the essay contest.
Art entries are due by Wednesday and essay entries by Feb. 28. They must be submitted to the Bibb County Farm Bureau office. Call 478-477-5740 for an official entry form. More information is available at www.gfb.org/programs/aic.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments