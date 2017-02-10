Vineville Academy a finalist in state family engagement award

Vineville Academy of the Arts is a finalist in a state family engagement contest. The Macon school is among 10 chosen out of 32 applicants in the Georgia Department of Education’s Family-Friendly Partnership School Award.
Vineville is the only Middle Georgia school in the running, and three winners will be chosen in May. The award looks at a school’s learning environment, communication and practices.
“At Vineville Academy of the Arts, each school year brings new opportunities and challenges to enrich the lives and futures of our students,” said Vineville Academy Principal Kristy Graham. “I am thankful that we have such a talented and dedicated staff.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments