FPD taking applications for tuition scholarships

Applications are being accepted for First Presbyterian Day School’s 2017-18 Honors Scholarship Program.
Every year, the school gives out up to four scholarships to rising ninth-graders. The awards cover full and partial tuition costs, and they can be renewed if the student keeps at minimum 90 grade point average.
Students can apply if they are currently in eighth grade, a new FPD student and have be nominated by an adult who is not family. They must submit an application, admission fee, academic records and photo and do a shadow visit, group test and interview.
Nominations are due by March 1. Forms and requirements can be found at www.fpdmacon.org/honorsscholarship. For more information, call 478-477-6505 ext. 188.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments