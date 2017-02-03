Nancy Grace to deliver Founders’ Day address at Mercer

TV personality Nancy Grace is slated to speak at Mercer University’s Founders’ Day celebration. Grace, a Mercer alumna, will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Willingham Auditorium in Macon.
Every year, a well-known Mercer graduate gives the Founders’ Day address. Grace is an author, TV legal analyst and advocate for victims’ rights, and she had her own TV show for 12 years.
“(Grace) has a unique outlook on Mercer because she experienced the university in the classroom as an undergrad as well as at the Walter F. George School of Law, grew up near our beloved university and has become one of our leaders as a member of the Board of Trustees,” said Reed Jones, chairman of the Student Government Association’s Heritage Life Committee.
The Founder’s Day event is open to the public.
