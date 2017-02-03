Bibb County hosts parents meetings

The Bibb County school district is hosting meetings to update parents and get their feedback. On Thursday, sessions will be at 10 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens St., and 6 p.m. at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Feb. 10 sessions are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Beulahland Bible Church, 1010 Newberg Ave.
The Tile I Department will inform attendees about parental involvement programs and get their input on the district’s improvement plan, parental involvement budget, Parent University and McKinney-Vento/Migrant Education program.
Parents will also be able to taste-test food and get healthy living tips. There will be exercise demonstrations during the 6 p.m. sessions.
For more information, contact the Family Engagement Team at 478-779-2579 or the Title I office at 478-765-8582.
