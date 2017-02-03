Bibb County pre-registering students for 2017-18 school bus passes

Bibb County public school students need to sign up if they want to ride the school bus next year.
Homeroom teachers started handing out pre-registration forms to students Wednesday, but the paperwork is also available online at www.bcsdk12.net/Page/44830. Parents need to complete the forms even if their children currently are riding buses.
The 2017-18 school year will be the second time the district has required bus passes. The information helps officials determine how many routes are necessary. For more details or questions, email TransRequest@bcsdk12.net.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
