Bibb County pre-registering students for 2017-18 school bus passes

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims Pause

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

7:38 Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver

1:10 Holland, Mercer fall short against Furman