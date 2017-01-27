Crawford County opens family resource center

Parents in Crawford County will have a variety of resources at their fingertips at a new facility. The school district’s Parent and Family Resource Center officially opened Thursday.
Visitors will be able to use the internet, borrow books and resources, and participate in family workshops at the new building, at 322 Manor St. in Roberta. District Family Engagement Coordinator Scarlet Sanders and Parent Mentor Michelle Olandez have offices on site.
For more information, call 478-836-3131 ext. 132 or email scarlet.sanders@crawfordschools.org.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
