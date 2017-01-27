St. Joseph’s celebrates National Catholic Schools Week

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Macon is celebrating National Catholic Schools Week with some special festivities. The national theme for the week, Sunday through Feb. 4, is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”
Classes at the Macon school will collect change all week for the Penny Wars for St. Vincent DePaul. The winning class will get a “dress down” day. In addition, students will dress like superheroes and be treated to doughnuts with their prayer partners Tuesday. On Wednesday, they’ll wear patriotic colors, write letters to service members and prepare care packages.
Students will write “thank you” letters to nuns, monks and priests, do a craft and attend Mass on Thursday. Lastly, grandparents and friends will have breakfast and attend Mass with students Friday, when school lets out at noon.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
