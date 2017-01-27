Stratford Academy named to Super Bowl school honor roll

Stratford Academy has been named to the NFL Foundation Super Bowl High School Honor Roll. The grant program, created in celebration of Super Bowl 50, recognizes schools and communities that have made a difference in the history of football.
High schools across the nation and world with graduates who played or coached in the Super Bowl were eligible to apply for the honor roll. Selected schools received up to $5,000 for their football programs, as well as commemorative golden footballs for players or coaches who went to the Super Bowl.
Stratford received the award for 2001 graduate LeKevin Smith, who played for the New England Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl. The school will use the grant funds for field repairs and equipment.
In other Stratford news, prospective parents and students are invited to an admissions open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The event will begin in the Dorogy Room of the Stratford Science Center, 6010 Peake Road. For more information, go to www.stratford.org/admissions.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
